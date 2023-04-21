Short Interest in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Increases By 18.9%

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,680,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 8,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

América Móvil Trading Up 0.8 %

AMX stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.28. The company had a trading volume of 747,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,995. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.67. América Móvil has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 18.55%. As a group, analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of América Móvil

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMX shares. HSBC downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, América Móvil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 71,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 11,585 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 10,472 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

