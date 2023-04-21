Short Interest in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Declines By 6.2%

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the March 15th total of 10,980,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,208 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $326,899.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,327,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $326,899.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,327,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,091,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,700 shares of company stock valued at $572,486 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at $502,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of American Well by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 255,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 165,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of American Well by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMWL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.28.

AMWL opened at $2.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29. American Well has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $5.43.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. American Well had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 97.73%. The company had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. American Well’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Well will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

