Short Interest in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Drops By 13.1%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the March 15th total of 7,410,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Shares of NYSE AMRX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 437,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,756. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $485.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $4.08.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $609.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 517,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 24,908 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5,317.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 96,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 94,378 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $36,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMRX. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

