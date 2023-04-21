Short Interest in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Rises By 14.3%

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the March 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 842,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at AON

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at $54,788,907.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get AON alerts:

Institutional Trading of AON

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth $43,774,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in AON by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 194,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in AON by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of AON by 9.6% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 5.9% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

NYSE:AON traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $331.94. 149,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. AON has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $334.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $310.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.26.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AON will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 18.48%.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.