Short Interest in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Increases By 6.3%

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 443,300 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the March 15th total of 417,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Applied Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of APLT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. 51,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,554. Applied Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88.
Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Applied Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $23.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Applied Therapeutics Company Profile
Applied Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of a pipeline of novel products. It is targeting treatments for central nervous system rare diseases and diabetic complications. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied Therapeutics (APLT)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.