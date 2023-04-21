Short Interest in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Increases By 6.3%

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 443,300 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the March 15th total of 417,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of APLT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. 51,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,554. Applied Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Applied Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 366.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 52,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 41,073 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 19,159 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 249,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 136,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $23.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of a pipeline of novel products. It is targeting treatments for central nervous system rare diseases and diabetic complications. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

