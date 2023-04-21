Short Interest in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Declines By 12.1%

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the March 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 550,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Insider Activity at Artisan Partners Asset Management

In related news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 9,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $353,516.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,160.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Artisan Partners Asset Management

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.0% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.9% in the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.7% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 78,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of APAM traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.45. The stock had a trading volume of 408,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,679. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 96.97%. The company had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 75.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APAM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

