Short Interest in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Declines By 18.7%

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 586,400 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 721,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ashland from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ashland in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.88.

Ashland Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ASH traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $104.17. 230,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,970. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.23 and a 200-day moving average of $104.59. Ashland has a fifty-two week low of $91.66 and a fifty-two week high of $114.36.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 38.23%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ashland will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s payout ratio is 8.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashland

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 34.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,523,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashland by 10.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ashland by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

