Short Interest in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Expands By 10.3%

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the March 15th total of 4,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.1 days. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ATI Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATIP traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 223,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,727. ATI Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $161.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.46 million. ATI Physical Therapy had a negative net margin of 77.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ATI Physical Therapy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 214.1% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 22,321 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 348.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.