Short Interest in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Declines By 8.0%

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the March 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 604,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autohome

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autohome during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Autohome by 169.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Autohome by 93.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Autohome by 75.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Autohome Stock Up 0.3 %

ATHM stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.12. 355,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,892. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.61. Autohome has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $40.89.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. Autohome had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.10 million. Analysts forecast that Autohome will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

