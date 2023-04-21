Short Interest in BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Increases By 9.4%

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 174.0 days.

BELIMO Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BLHWF opened at $482.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $486.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.83. BELIMO has a 12-month low of $473.26 and a 12-month high of $500.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLHWF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of BELIMO in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of BELIMO from CHF 535 to CHF 540 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

About BELIMO

BELIMO Holding AG engages in the development, production, and marketing of actuator solutions for controlling heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems It operates through the following segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded on June 1, 1975 and is headquartered in Hinwil, Switzerland.

