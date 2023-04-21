Short Interest in BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) Drops By 6.7%

BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,400 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the March 15th total of 375,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of BRRGF stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. BerGenBio ASA has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77.
