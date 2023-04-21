Short Interest in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expands By 14.4%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the March 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 348,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Insider Activity at Bicycle Therapeutics

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $31,369.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,839.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,628 shares of company stock worth $55,477 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bicycle Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of research analysts have commented on BCYC shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

BCYC stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $19.82. 8,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,850. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.51.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.05. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.51% and a negative net margin of 779.35%. The business had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its portfolio includes internal product candidates that are directed to oncology applications.

