Short Interest in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Decreases By 6.3%

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 484,400 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the March 15th total of 517,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKCC. StockNews.com cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

BlackRock Capital Investment Price Performance

BKCC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.39. 23,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,532. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.61 and a beta of 1.40.

BlackRock Capital Investment Announces Dividend

BlackRock Capital Investment ( NASDAQ:BKCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The asset manager reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.30 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 800.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 267.8% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 617,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 449,235 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,317,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after buying an additional 177,330 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 469.2% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 150,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 123,931 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 16.0% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 874,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 120,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment provides financing solutions to middle-market companies across the capital structure, with a focus on senior secured debt and first lien loans. They offer solutions to meet the needs of business owners and managers. They invest in middle-market companies and target investments.

