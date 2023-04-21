Short Interest in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Declines By 6.6%

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,550,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the March 15th total of 9,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.89.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of CNP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.49. 2,132,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,776,574. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Featured Stories

