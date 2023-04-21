Short Interest in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Rises By 18.8%

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 3,200,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 842,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.68. The stock had a trading volume of 537,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,069. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. FBN Securities cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,868 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 31.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,256,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,677,000 after purchasing an additional 786,647 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,752,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,337,000 after purchasing an additional 266,875 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,097,000 after acquiring an additional 197,179 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,767,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.