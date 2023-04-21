Short Interest in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Drops By 5.5%

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the March 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 429,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Compugen Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $0.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83. Compugen has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.59.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Compugen in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compugen in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compugen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Compugen from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compugen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Compugen by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,410,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,930 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 855.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,344,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,372,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,576 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,518,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Compugen by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 880,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.34% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

