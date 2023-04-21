Short Interest in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expands By 13.8%

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,940,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the March 15th total of 11,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

CubeSmart Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.82. 1,232,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. CubeSmart has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $53.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.96.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of CubeSmart

Several research firms have weighed in on CUBE. Jefferies Financial Group cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 152,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 23,553 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 440,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,367,000 after acquiring an additional 11,407 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

