Short Interest in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Grows By 19.9%

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,130,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the March 15th total of 40,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 19.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director James Defranco acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 504,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,504.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $22,877,000. Company insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America cut shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.87.

DISH stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,160,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,715,419. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

