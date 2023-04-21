Short Interest in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Decreases By 6.6%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,390,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the March 15th total of 14,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.7 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

DouYu International Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of DOYU stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.08. 227,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,490. DouYu International has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.85 million, a PE ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DouYu International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOYU. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in DouYu International by 147.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in DouYu International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DouYu International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in DouYu International by 205.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 29,113 shares during the period. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DouYu International Company Profile

DOYU has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DouYu International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.10 to $1.20 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on DouYu International to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on DouYu International from $1.15 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and operation of a game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

