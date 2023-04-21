Short Interest in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Decreases By 11.0%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,230,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the March 15th total of 8,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total value of $73,602,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,866,977,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total value of $73,602,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,866,977,066.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 102,752.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 68,001.8% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,130,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.84.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $10.43 on Friday, hitting $385.24. 3,672,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,097,393. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $276.83 and a 1 year high of $386.27. The firm has a market cap of $366.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

