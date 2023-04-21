Short Interest in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Drops By 5.2%

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the March 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 815,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Equity LifeStyle Properties

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of ELS stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.73.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.71 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 117.76%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

