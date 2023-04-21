Short Interest in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Drops By 5.0%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the March 15th total of 6,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Performance

HIVE stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $9.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HIVE Blockchain Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 786.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 11,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIVE. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

