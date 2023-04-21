Short Interest in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Declines By 7.5%

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the March 15th total of 4,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

ILMN stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.68. 823,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.23. Illumina has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $334.62.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,496 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 460.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Illumina by 97.6% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Illumina from $285.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.40.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

