Short Interest in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Rises By 10.9%

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,800 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the March 15th total of 211,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 98,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr bought 1,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.68 per share, for a total transaction of $34,688.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at $252,680.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $44,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $203,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.45% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 71.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

IBCP traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $17.19. The stock had a trading volume of 81,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,291. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79. The company has a market cap of $363.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.93. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $16.44 and a 12-month high of $24.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $52.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 18.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Featured Stories

