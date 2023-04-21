Short Interest in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Declines By 7.3%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,820,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the March 15th total of 25,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,318,730,000 after buying an additional 206,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,701,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,626,331,000 after buying an additional 270,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,974,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,583,000 after acquiring an additional 334,758 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.18.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,724,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,036,429. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.44, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.47.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

