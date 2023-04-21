Short Interest in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Drops By 14.3%

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 795,400 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the March 15th total of 927,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,250,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Bank ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

KBWB traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,671. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.63. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $63.24.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.334 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

