Short Interest in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Decreases By 6.5%

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,850,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the March 15th total of 10,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,528,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $132.43. 239,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,247. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $138.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.01.

Institutional Trading of iShares Biotechnology ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,806,000 after purchasing an additional 263,247 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

