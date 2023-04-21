Short Interest in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Rises By 14.1%

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,090,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the March 15th total of 16,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Karyopharm Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 33,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $100,089.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,574.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CFO Michael Mason sold 11,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $33,951.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,443.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 33,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $100,089.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 823,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,574.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,706 shares of company stock valued at $231,041. 10.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 768,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 612.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Down 8.2 %

A number of research firms recently commented on KPTI. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.43.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,755,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,248. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $7.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.07.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.