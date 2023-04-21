Short Interest in KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Increases By 19.2%

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 998,300 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 111,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KORE shares. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of KORE Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KORE Group from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

KORE stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.24. 60,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,828. The company has a market cap of $94.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. KORE Group has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $5.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KORE. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of KORE Group by 580.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 307,192 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of KORE Group by 400.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 226,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KORE Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,400,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 80,217 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of KORE Group in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of KORE Group in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

