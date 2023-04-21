Short Interest in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Drops By 7.5%

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,240,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the March 15th total of 7,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.7 days. Approximately 13.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Shares of KLIC stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $47.50. 274,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,962. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day moving average of $48.09. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $58.81.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $176.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.62%.

In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,076 shares in the company, valued at $9,957,088.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,324.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,592,000 after buying an additional 110,243 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,380,000 after buying an additional 663,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,628,000 after buying an additional 95,909 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,270,000 after buying an additional 324,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,590,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,375,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on KLIC. StockNews.com raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

