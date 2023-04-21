Short Interest in Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW) Rises By 10.3%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the March 15th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Lilium Trading Up 7.5 %

Lilium stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 14,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,523. Lilium has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lilium

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lilium stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 560,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

