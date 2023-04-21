Short Interest in Lithium Ionic Corp. (OTCMKTS:LTHCF) Expands By 12.4%

Lithium Ionic Corp. (OTCMKTS:LTHCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the March 15th total of 169,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Clarus Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Ionic in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Lithium Ionic Stock Performance

LTHCF stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. Lithium Ionic has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

