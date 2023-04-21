Short Interest in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Declines By 7.4%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the March 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 656,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MAG Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.79. The company had a trading volume of 257,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,011. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.50 and a beta of 1.09. MAG Silver has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $17.02.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MAG Silver

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

About MAG Silver

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.