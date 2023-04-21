Short Interest in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Declines By 7.4%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the March 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 656,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
MAG Silver Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.79. The company had a trading volume of 257,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,011. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.50 and a beta of 1.09. MAG Silver has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $17.02.
MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.
