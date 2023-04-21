Short Interest in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Drops By 16.0%

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the March 15th total of 6,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MUR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $392,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares in the company, valued at $194,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,568,000 after purchasing an additional 729,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,784,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $555,123,000 after purchasing an additional 285,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,682,000 after purchasing an additional 365,686 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,460,000 after purchasing an additional 48,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,153,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

MUR traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $37.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,018,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,408. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day moving average is $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.97%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

