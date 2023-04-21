Short Interest in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Expands By 21.3%

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,600 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the March 15th total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

ESPO stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.43. The stock had a trading volume of 20,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,688. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52 week low of $37.93 and a 52 week high of $54.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.87 million, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period.

About VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

