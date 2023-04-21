Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIMO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 68,828 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 14.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,507 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,356,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $2,697,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

SIMO opened at $64.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.64. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $98.65.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $200.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.71 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silicon Motion Technology



Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Featured Articles

