Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG) Shares Down 3%

Silver Range Resources Ltd. (CVE:SNG – Get Rating) shares fell 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 78,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 30,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Silver Range Resources Trading Down 15.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$13.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Silver Range Resources Company Profile

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 46 mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

