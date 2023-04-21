Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth $2,311,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.2% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 268.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $207.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.56. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $148.24 and a 52-week high of $208.03. The firm has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,179.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total transaction of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,846.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

