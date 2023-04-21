Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 229 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.47.

Insider Activity

Travelers Companies Price Performance

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $179.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.36.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.