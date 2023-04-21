Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $76.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.14.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 93.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $595,932.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,007,165.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $67,832.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $595,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,007,165.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,935 shares of company stock worth $1,982,060 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

