Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 0.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene in the third quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 5.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 242.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 5.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 67,635 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.03, for a total transaction of $15,287,539.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BeiGene Price Performance

Shares of BGNE opened at $258.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.23. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $118.18 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.18) by ($0.11). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 141.86%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BGNE. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on BeiGene in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.16.

BeiGene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.