Simplicity Solutions LLC Increases Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.63.

Insider Activity

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDXX opened at $490.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $517.91. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 61.10, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The business had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.