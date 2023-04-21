Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 1,082 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,781 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 122,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after buying an additional 4,789,982 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Target by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Target by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $154,954,000 after purchasing an additional 660,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Target by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 993,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $147,367,000 after purchasing an additional 643,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Target Stock Down 1.4 %

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TGT opened at $160.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.93. The stock has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

