Simplicity Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Covestor Ltd raised its position in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $359.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $298.69 and a one year high of $401.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.25.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MCK. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.64.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

