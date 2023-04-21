Simplicity Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 344,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 102,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 304,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 58,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $71.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.36. The stock has a market cap of $96.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $71.85.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. StockNews.com began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Stories

