Simplicity Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $155.94 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.28 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

Insider Activity

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (down from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.40.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

