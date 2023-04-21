Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 4,621 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 420.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $799,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $61.89 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.70 and a 200 day moving average of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.