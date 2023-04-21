Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Stock Price Down 1%

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$8.91 and last traded at C$9.04. Approximately 240,849 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 131,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.13.

Skeena Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.47. The firm has a market cap of C$685.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.4862973 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

