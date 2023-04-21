Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SKWD. Piper Sandler began coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities began coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SKWD stock opened at $21.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.08. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $23.25.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $187.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.71 million. Analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is based in Houston, Texas.

