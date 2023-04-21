SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Shares Up 6.9%

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) shares rose 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.18 and last traded at $26.18. Approximately 2,825,568 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,754,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.06.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Trading Down 1.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average is $34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.48.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($2.05). The business had revenue of $223.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.56 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.22%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -218.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SL Green Realty

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,404.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SL Green Realty news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,404.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 455.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,305,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,444,000 after buying an additional 1,070,944 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,417,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,681,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,655,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,295,000 after acquiring an additional 419,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.